Capcom Finally Hints at Reviving a Long-Dormant Series After 10 Years

In a recent investor meeting, Capcom revealed its plans to bring back Dead Rising. The popular Xbox series hasn’t had a mainline release in over a decade. However, players might be getting new titles from the Zombie Survival series soon.

Capcom to Revive Dead Rising After 10 Years

Screenshot: Capcom

During a recent investor presentation, Capcom announced its plans to nurture older IP to create future growth. The list of games they posted featured Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Dragon’s Dogma. However, one of the more interesting titles listed is Dead Rising, which originally made its debut on the Xbox 360 back in 2006.

Videos by VICE

This is pretty exciting news for fans of the Zombie Survival series, as it’s largely been dormant for over a decade now. In fact, the last mainline game to be released in the series was DR4 in 2016. So the fact that Capcom is even mentioning it in a recent investor meeting is a good sign. Mega Man and Okami were mentioned in previous years, for example, and both now have new games that have been announced.

Screenshot: Capcom

That said, it’s important to point out that Capcom didn’t confirm a new Dead Rising game is in the works. In the investor call presentation, they state it would be a good candidate for “new IP, sequels, remakes, and ports.” So before you get too excited, it could be something as simple as a Switch 2 port. Then again, I don’t think fans of the Xbox franchise would mind that either. As they say, any news is good news.

All Dead Rising Games and Time Between Releases

Screenshot: Capcom

With Capcom revealing their plans to revive Dead Rising in some form or another, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at previous entries. Specifically, when they were released and how much time it took between each title launching.

Dead Rising (2006) – 4 years before the next game

– 4 years before the next game Dead Rising 2 (2010) – 3 years before the next title

– 3 years before the next title Dead Rising 3 (2013) – 3 years

– 3 years Dead Rising 4 (2016) – 3 years

– 3 years DR5 (????) – 10+ years

Assuming Dead Rising 5 ever gets made, it will have been over 10 years at this point since we’ve last seen a new title in the Capcom series. Although it should be pointed out that we got the Deluxe Remaster in 2024, which was essentially a modern remake of the original 2006 game.

This is important since Capcom specifically lists remakes as a potential revival point for the franchise. So maybe we could see a DR2 remake? Hopefully it’s a new game, but we’ll have to wait and see if that pans out!