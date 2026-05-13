Capcom Confirms Future Devil May Cry Plans Amid Remake Rumors

At a recent Capcom investor meeting, the publisher revealed that Devil May Cry is one of several classic franchises it wants to continue expanding in the future. From DMC to Dragon’s Dogma, here are the Capcom series that could get remakes, sequels, or ports next.

Capcom Reveals Franchises That Could Get Remakes, Sequels, and Ports

Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom recently held an investor call presentation, where they listed the game franchises they would like to continue to expand. The Japanese publisher then revealed 7 games that could get a remake, sequel, or port in the near future. What makes this interesting is that Capcom released a similar list in 2025, but that conference call only included 3 IPs.

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Here is the list of Capcom games that could get remakes, sequels, and ports:

Mega Man

Devil May Cry

Onimusha

Dead Rising

Ace Attorney

Dragon’s Dogma

Okami

Screenshot: Capcom

Some highlights of the list include Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney. However, the biggest eyebrow raiser is Dragon’s Dogma II. While never confirmed, there was speculation that the long-awaited sequel didn’t sell as well as many had expected. Well, it looks like Capcom might be considering a remake or sequel to the game. Although it could also just be a port or DLC. Regardless, it seems like they still sees Dragon’s Dogma as a series worth expanding.

Capcom’s Franchise List Adds Fuel to Devil May Cry Remake Rumors

Screenshot: Capcom

Another interesting takeaway is that the recent leak claiming a Devil May Cry 1 Remake is in the works might be true. A leaker specifically claimed that both DMC and Resident Evil 1 remakes were currently in development. Although it should be pointed out that the Japanese publisher doesn’t say every game on this list will get a remake.

They specifically suggest that the listed series could get a “New IP, Sequel, Remake, or Port.” So technically, we might just get new ports for some of these games. Still, it’s interesting that Devil May Cry was specifically included in Capcom’s future franchise plans. Especially given the recent remake rumors surrounding the series.

Screenshot: Capcom

The Japanese publisher has also already announced Mega Man: Dual Override, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the latter which is set to launch later in 2026. And of course, how could we forget the new Okami, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2025?

So we already technically have three of the games on the investor list revealed. That leaves Ace Attorney, Dragon’s Dogma, Dead Rising, and Devil May Cry. It will be interesting to see what Capcom does with those IPs next.