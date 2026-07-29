Capcom Reveals Just 6.7% of Its Game Sales Are Now Physical

Capcom has revealed that 93.3% of its game sales are now digital, leaving physical copies with a share of just 6.7%. Titles such as Resident Evil Requiem sold very little on disc. The startling figures show how quickly physical games are declining and might explain why companies such as Sony are preparing for an increasingly digital future.

93.3% of Capcom’s Game Sales Are Now Digital

Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom is having a record-breaking fiscal year, as the company has seen some of its highest game sales to date. The Japanese publisher even recently revealed that Resident Evil now has more lifetime sales than Final Fantasy. However, Capcom’s new financial report also revealed some pretty bad news for physical game collectors.

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According to Capcom, only 6.7% of its game sales are physical, as 93.3% of its yearly revenue now come from digital titles. That’s a pretty shocking gap between the two formats. Interestingly, this also lines up with a posted by Circana that said Resident Evil Requiem was one of only seven games to sell 100,000 physical units on PS5.

Screenshot: Capcom

To be clear, Capcom is having one of its best fiscal performances in years. The company is absolutely crushing it. However, the vast majority of the Japanese publisher’s sales are now digital, with only a small percentage being physical. This, of course, is not the best news for physical game collectors hoping to change Sony’s mind about killing physical discs for PS5.

PC Overtakes Consoles as Capcom’s Best-Selling Platform

Screenshot: Capcom

The other stunning news here is that PC is now Capcom’s best-selling platform by a pretty good margin. While the company used to make most of its sales on consoles such as PS5 and Xbox, that is no longer the case. According to the report, PC digital makes up 60.4% of Capcom’s game sales. Even more surprisingly, console digital units now make up only 32.9% of its sales.

Although it should be pointed out that Capcom does not include Nintendo Switch 2 Game-Key Cards as physical. Even though the Nintendo games technically ship in physical boxes with a cartridge, Capcom considers them “digital,” given that the game isn’t actually on the cartridge. So, take from that what you will.

Regardless, PC has become Capcom’s best-selling platform, accounting for 60.4% of the company’s game sales. If you had told me five years ago that PC would pull this far ahead of consoles for Capcom, I would have called you crazy.

Screenshot: Capcom

The company’s rapid shift toward digital sales is pretty staggering, particularly now that physical copies represent just 6.7% of the total. That doesn’t necessarily mean Capcom will stop supporting physical games anytime soon. However, with such a small percentage of its customers buying them, collectors have understandable reasons to be concerned about the format’s future.