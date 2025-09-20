Cardi B Claps Back at Joe Budden’s Claims That She Didn’t Write Her Disses on New Album

Cardi B oftentimes gets delegitimized for having ghostwriters. When her breakthrough album Invasion of Privacy came out, her rapping lost some legitimacy with some people over it. Behind some of her hits were songwriters like Pardison Fontaine. It’s generally pretty taboo to have anyone write your raps for you. Consequently, people only took Cardi but so seriously. This still happens today, with her new album Am I The Drama? out now. The writing credits speak for themselves still. But when it comes to dissing people, she wants it to be known that those are delivered personally.

Recently, the Joe Budden podcast reacted to the new Cardi B album. There, Budden himself assumes that the disses on the album were written by another person. As a result, he doesn’t give Cardi any of her flowers at all. “Whoever is writing these lines, he is smoking this shit,” Budden says.

Videos by VICE

Cardi reacts in bewilderment, shocked that anyone would even suggest that her disses aren’t her own work.

Cardi B Defends Her Songwriting Over Her Disses

“Whoever wrote it?” Cardi said in a since-deleted post on X (captured by Complex). “Nah that’s CARDI.. this is my process… I’m a natural roaster and you already know I’m quick with the mouth so I’ll be coming up with lines and I’ll record myself then lay it later. Don’t give me backhanded 10s cuz I’ll always be able to prove my shit,” Cardi B says.

The two disses in question are towards fellow female rappers BIA and JT of City Girls. The former is more subliminal on “Magnet”, fans speculating because of her comments suggestive of her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert and fellow City Girl Yung Miami. The latter, however, was incredibly direct on “Pretty & Petty.” There, she raps, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head, Bow, I’m dead.” Additionally Cardi B roasts her “melatonin flow,” calling her “a fake ghetto b***h” and “Diarrhea BIA,” and asks why she’s always at Diddy’s house.

This all sounds like how Cardi B would roast people on Instagram videos anyway. So it adds up that she would’ve wrote these records herself personally.