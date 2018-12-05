Cardi B Says She and Offset Are “Broken Up”

It’s official(ish): Cardi B and Offset are over. The Invasion of Privacy rapper was weirdly calm last night when announcing the split on Instagram. “It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore,” she says, without a single “OKURRR” in an earshot. It’s strange to see Cardi in such a downcast mood—even in her quietest moments she usually has a flair for theatrics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq_pb64Fzl8/

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now… Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he’s my daughter’s father,” she continues in her version of a makeshift press conference.

The tone is a kinda necessary reminder that what goes on in a marriage really isn’t anyone else’s concern. As much as Cardi’s made her life an open book, and as much as her relationship with Offset has been relatively public, they’ve kept a lot of it to themselves. In June, it was revealed that both rappers tied the knot in an intimate secret ceremony—a bummer for us because we are thoroughly invested in hip-hop’s weddings. Cardi B didn’t even announce her pregnancy until she was close to her last trimester.

Their history of keeping some of this stuff under wraps only makes this announcement even stranger. Is this really the way they would announce a separation? There’s something in her delivery that makes me feel like this isn’t completely over. There’s no sense of urgency; the two are “broken up,” but not seeking a speedy divorce. Offset has an album out next week. Is it possible there will be some answers there? If not, we can plan on revisiting this conversation around Valentine’s Day, keeping in mind of course, that it’s definitely none of our fucking business.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.