Cardi B Promises Her Next Album Will Come Sooner, Won’t ‘Overthink’ Her Songs

It’s still mind-boggling that there was a seven-year gap between Cardi B’s albums. The whole appeal of her records is that they’re loose and easy to play. Cardi keeps things fun and light, which one would assume might mean shorter turnarounds. Yet, fans were left hanging for a long time, with scattered singles between Invasion of Privacy and Am I The Drama?

However, now, Cardi B is giving fans her word that she won’t go MIA with the music this time. Recently, she spoke in X Spaces to talk to her fans and share how she works behind the scenes. There, she’s candidly opening up how fan responses have clarified her creative process. Ultimately, the songs that fans gravitated to most were the ones she spent the least time on. Consequently, Cardi is taking it as a lesson to get out of her own head.

Videos by VICE

Cardi B Promises Not to Overthink Her Next Record and Release It Sooner

“One thing I’mma do for my next project or my next song, I kinda just wanna go with something that makes me feel good and makes me happy,” Cardi B tells her fans. “I feel I overthink too much. I super, super, super overthink. And the songs people like are the songs that to me was just a breeze to do. A lot of people like ‘ErrTime,’ and ‘ErrTime’ to me, I didn’t really think too much. I feel like some songs I busted my brain to do a lot. I’m just gonna go with the flow of things. You take your time, and some songs will last me almost two weeks to do because I want it to sound so, so perfect.”

Then Cardi B says she intends not to hold on to her records so hard this time. Instead, she’ll let loose and let the fans gravitate towards her work accordingly. “Next project, I hope that I just release things,” Cardi explains. “One thing I realized with this project is the songs I be stressing and bussing my head over, y’all liked it, but I feel like the ones I be more chill, relax and vibe, those the ones y’all love the most. I’m just gonna give it to y’all.”