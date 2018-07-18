Cat Power Is Back with “Wanderer” After 6 Years Away

Cat Power, the revered and elusive indie singer-songwriter born Chan Marshall, has returned after six years away. “Wanderer” is the title track from her new album, due out October 5 on Domino Records. It’s only 74 seconds long, a gentle a capella track surrounded by whispy, swirling harmonies, speaking to an unnamed character about her child and Jesus.

In a statement Marshall said that the record would deal with “the course my life has taken in this journey—going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Lana Del Rey will feature on the record, and Marshall will go out on tour in September to support its release. Check out all those dates here and listen to “Wanderer” below.

