CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Fans Will Never Get

CD Projekt Red recently debunked a rumor about a popular Cyberpunk 2077 romance option. According to Cyberpunk 2’s game director, a relationship with Blue Moon was almost considered but was shelved after The Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 Blue Moon Romance Was Never Planned

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Ever since her debut in the Cyberpunk 2077 side job ‘Every Breath You Take’, players have desperately wanted to romance Blue Moon. The Japanese pop idol is so popular that many players believed the NPC was originally meant to be a romance option in the game. However, Igor Sarzynski, the Creative Director of Cyberpunk 2, recently revealed that this was never the case.

Responding to a viral Reddit thread, Sarzynski confirmed that Blue Moon was never a romance planned for the game. “False. Blue Moon was never planned. Every model in Cyberpunk 2077 is ‘naked’ underneath their clothing because this is how our appearance system works.” According to the CD Projekt Red developer, many fans have also mistakenly believed that other characters were romanceable just because there were “flirting” dialogue options in the story.

CD Projekt Red Explains Why Some Characters Can Be Flirted With

Screenshot: Blue Sky @srznsk.bsky.social

“It’s the same myth as with Alex and Takemura. The fact that you can hit on them doesn’t mean there was a romance path there. Like in real life!” Ouch. So yeah, if you couldn’t romance a character in Cyberpunk 2077, the problem was always you!

Jokes aside, Sarzynski confirmed that just because a character can be flirted with in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t mean they were ever considered as a serious romance option. The conversation feature is sometimes in the game just to add realism to dialogue.

Cyberpunk 2077 Scrapped Romance Option for Phantom Liberty DLC

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Adding salt to the wound of Blue Moon fans, the Cyberpunk 2 director actually confirmed that a romance was considered at one point. While it was never planned in the base story, Sarzynski revealed that CD Projekt Red discussed adding a Blue Moon romance option as post-launch content.

However, the Blue Moon romance idea was scrapped after the team decided to work on the Phantom Liberty DLC instead. “I’ll add though that we did discuss adding a Blue Moon romance post-launch but decided to do Phantom Liberty instead.” So yeah, players were this close to getting to date the Japanese pop idol! Although, in all fairness, Phantom Liberty was pretty epic.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Players reacted to the Cyberpunk 2077 romance option news with mixed feelings. A user on Reddit, for example, wrote, “Why is the choice: one romance option or a whole DLC? Do both, bro.” Another user replied, “Man, I really hope they add more romance options in Cyberpunk 2.” One player jokingly commented, “I am here to say that the developers are wrong. My headcanon is undefeated.”

So yeah, just because you can “flirt” with or hit on a character in Night City doesn’t mean you can actually romance them. Still, it sounds like fans almost had a real chance with Blue Moon. While players will likely never get the romance option in 2077, perhaps it will be added in Cyberpunk 2. Although prepare to wait a while to find out, as the sequel is rumored to be years away from release.