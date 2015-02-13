Celebrate a Decade of Boys Noize with This Previously Unreleased Remix

For the past decade, Alex Ridha’s been dividing his time between pumping out acid tinged techno cuts, curating Dance Mania compilations, kicking out the jams in clubs worldwide, and heading up ‘non-conformist DIY collective’ Boysnoize Records. The label’s been home to the likes of Peaches, Spank Rock, and Strip Steve, and is celebrating that all important tenth birthday in a selfless fashion: welcome to 2015, the Year of Noize.

In addition to a globe trotting tour that’s set to feature Ridha joined by some very special, but still secret, guests rolling from Belgium to Japan, he’s also giving us a ton of free music.

Videos by VICE

As it’s 2015, Ridha’s done the modern thing and is going to whack the whole lot – just over five hours worth of top notch tough techno – on BitTorrent as a bundle. If you know how those things work then click here and you’ll end up with some exclusive new tracks, a batch of Boys Noize classics, some fancy artwork and a couple of live sets.

For the rest of us, why not whet your whistle with a first listen to Ridha’s rollocking remix of Jackson & His Computer Band’s tender “Arp #1”

Follow Boys Noize on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter