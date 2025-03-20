Celebrity Chef and ‘The Bear’ Star Matty Matheson Just Stared a Hardcore Band

Chef, restauranteur, actor, producer, and now hardcore band vocalist. These are just a few nouns describing Canadian treasure, Matty Matheson.

Matheson—a former VICE personality who is probably most familiar as Neil Fak on FX’s The Bear—has revealed that he’s started a band called Pig Pen with Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire. The band features Matheson on vocals, MacNeil and Daniel Romano on guitar, Ian Romano on drums, and Tommy Major on bass.

Videos by VICE

In an Instagram post, Matheson revealed that he and some “old friends got together a couple years ago and wrote and recorded 10 songs over 2 days. We just wanted to hangout and see what’s up.” He then added, “This is our band. We are Pigpen.”

Pig Pen is set to play their first show on April 25 in Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto, ON—which Exclaim reports is already sold out—and you can hear a snippet of their music below.

Matheson’s new band comes in between seasons of The Bear, which reportedly filmed Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back. Ahead of Season 3 airing last June, Matheson spoke with Variety and shared that he was “excited” for fans to see the new episodes.

“I’m excited for everybody to see it. We just wrapped three weeks ago, so it’s very funny to have it come out so quickly,” he said. “I’m still coming down from shooting it, and being in Chicago for four months. It’s pretty funny we get to see each other so soon again. Everyone was hanging out yesterday doing the press junket, and the premiere is tonight.”

When it comes to the forthcoming Season 4, Matheson said is was “very” difficult to discuss the show without spilling spoilers. “We can’t talk about a bunch of stuff,” he said. “But I kind of forget everything, which is perfect because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know.’”

Matheson then added, “I haven’t even watched the season, actually. I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen Episodes 1 through 4, really.”