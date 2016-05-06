Watch Chance The Rapper Perform His Godly New Song “Blessings” on ‘Fallon’

Last weekend, the internet went collectively went nuts when Chance The Rapper subtly, but not subtly, announced the release of his third solo mixtape, Chance 3. Details on the record were incredibly sparse upon announcement, and his site only redirected to a spot where you could buy a bunch of Chance posters. But last night Chance The Rapper made sure everyone knew what was up when he showed up on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Before launching into his performance, Fallon dropped the bomb that Chance 3 would be coming next week, May 13. From there Chance launched into his new song “Blessings.” He was flanked by a chorus who helped bring a bigger sense of energy to the song, helping it hit levels of full on neo-gospel rap. “Blessings” has a hell of a sound, pushing forward that this mixtape is going to live up and break all expectations.