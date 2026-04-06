Charli XCX’s Team Refutes Sky Ferreira’s Claim That Her Old Demos Were Used on ‘Wuthering Heights’ Without Credit

Sky Ferreira said that several of her old demos were used on the Wuthering Heights soundtrack without proper credit. Charli XCX brought Ferreira in for a guest feature on the track “Eyes of the World,” which their collective fans were thrilled for. With a lot of crossover between their longtime fanbases, there’s been hope for their first collaboration since 2019’s “Cross You Out”.

Recently, a fan said they asked an “industry insider” about the similarities in the soundtrack. They shared a screenshot of a text message, but any industry links were not verified. Ferreira, however, came forth to share news of her own. Her initial post stated that the intro to “Chains of Love” was pulled from her 2018 demo “Ancient Idols.” Meanwhile, “Altars” from the soundtrack sounded like an even older demo, dating back to 2015.

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Ferreira addressed the rumors from the alleged “industry insider” with a comment on the original post. “Your industry ‘insider’ is wrong,” she wrote. “Close but wrong.” She elaborated in a follow-up comment.

“I’m not going to get into it but it was definitely more than an intro,” she wrote. “I have proof of everything with dates. It isn’t worth the trouble [because] I know how the world works.”

Charli XCX’s Team Addresses Claims of Improper Credit for Sky Ferreira’s Demos on ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack

Sky Ferreira also responded to another fan on Twitter/X who asked how she makes her income. She first stated that she works and “toured for years.” But in a reference to the allegations about Wuthering Heights, she wrote, “I hate to break it to you, but your favorite artist records my old songs.”

On April 5, Charli XCX’s team released a detailed statement regarding Ferreria’s accusations. “[Charli] has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously,” the statement began.

“Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions,” they continued. “This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings.”

The statement concluded, “Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions. All credits were finalized and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album’s release.”

Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira first collaborated on “Cross You Out” from Charli’s 2019 album. Ferreira’s only album is Night Time, My Time, released in 2013. She has been in an ongoing battle with Capitol Records, which she claims has prevented her from releasing more music.