Check Out the Art of John Lennon In the New Book ‘John Lennon: The Collected Artwork’

John Lennon: The Collected Artwork is a new book that hits stores tomorrow, collecting the rock legends sketches and lithographs from the early 60s on until his untimely passing. Featuring over 200 different pieces and an intro from Yoko Ono, check out a few of them below and get your copy of the book by Scott Gutterman. It makes a helluva great gift for those of you STILL slacking on Christmas or with bulging pockets from all that money your aunt gave you. Get yours, and check out a few exclusive peeks inside below.