Cheeseburger Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces|113 grams streaky bacon, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ cup yellow mustard, plus more to serve

6 ounces|171 grams ground beef

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups cooked white rice

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 cup sliced gherkins

toasted sesame seeds, to garnish

Directions

Heat a wok over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook until crispy, about 4 minutes. Add in the onion and cook until soft, about 3 minutes more. Stir in the mustard and cook 1 minute, then add transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add the beef and cook, breaking up pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add the bacon and onion mixture back to the wok along with the rice. Cook, stirring, until thoroughly mixed and warmed through, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and more mustard and stir in the cheese. To serve, divide the fried rice among bowls and serve with some lettuce leaves and gherkin slices. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with ketchup and mustard on the side.

