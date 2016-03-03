Chef’s Night Out: Contra

Get ready for some real heavy eating. In this installment of Chef’s Night Out, we head out with Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske, the chef-owners of Contra and Wildair—two of the hottest restaurants in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

After rounding up the troops, the guys headed out from Contra to hit up Rebelle, a new French-inspired restaurant on the Bowery by head chef Daniel Eddy. Daniel kicked things off by sending out the usual culprits—cured meats, foie gras, and beef tartare—and then it was on to some lobster and a massive veal porterhouse. After that it was time for some pizza, so we head uptown to Rocky Slims for a few slices and some 90-day aged beef.

Videos by VICE

Now stuffed to the brims, the guys head over the bridge to Brooklyn to visit James Murphy’s new wine bar and restaurant The Four Horsemen. They expected to have a glass of wine, and then head out, but wound up staying for more cured meats, potatoes, and tartare. Barely able to keep their eyes open, the guys head back to Wildair to wrap up the night, where Jeremiah snaps out of it and whips up a noodle dish he likes to call “Chinese Bolognese.” Quite the accomplishment, considering he was fast asleep only a few minutes before.