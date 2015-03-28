Chef’s Night Out: Ludwig & Adele

Videos by VICE

Next up is a visit at the legendary jazz club Porgy & Bess where the gang gets some little snacks like pralines made of lamb, spinach dumplings, grey cheese with sage butter, and black bread toast with smoked meat. We then go to a place you can’t miss out when in Vienna: Bitzinger sausage stand. The guys prepare for the rest of the night with Jägermeister, beer, and some cheese kransky. Finally, the trio swings by their other place, Tonstube, to get homemade mountain cheese with fig mustard and chili chutney—the perfect snack for a night out.

WATCH: More episodes of Chef’s Night Out

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!