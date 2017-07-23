Chicken Finger Sub Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



2 ½ ounces blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup mayonnaise, plus more to taste

¼ cup|60 ml buttermilk

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|454 grams chicken tenderloins

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

canola oil, for frying

¼ cup|60 ml Frank’s hot sauce

2-foot long sub rolls, halved lengthwise and toasted

10 slices provolone cheese

2 cups shredded iceburg lettuce

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 jar hot pepper rings, drained

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

Videos by VICE

Directions

Make the blue cheese dressing: In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, blue cheese, buttermilk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper and set aside. Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate, shallow dishes. Season the flour with salt and pepper and, working with one tenderloin at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs. Heat the oil to 350°F|175°C. Working in batches, cook the chicken until golden and cooked through, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and toss in the hot sauce. Assemble the sub: Spread mayonnaise on the inside of the sub rolls. Divide the chicken between the 2 rolls and top with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, hot peppers. Slice in half and enjoy!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.