Chicken Finger Sub Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 ½ ounces blue cheese, crumbled
½ cup mayonnaise, plus more to taste
¼ cup|60 ml buttermilk
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 pound|454 grams chicken tenderloins
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
canola oil, for frying
¼ cup|60 ml Frank’s hot sauce
2-foot long sub rolls, halved lengthwise and toasted
10 slices provolone cheese
2 cups shredded iceburg lettuce
2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
1 jar hot pepper rings, drained
1 small white onion, thinly sliced
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Make the blue cheese dressing: In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, blue cheese, buttermilk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper and set aside.
- Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate, shallow dishes. Season the flour with salt and pepper and, working with one tenderloin at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs.
- Heat the oil to 350°F|175°C. Working in batches, cook the chicken until golden and cooked through, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and toss in the hot sauce.
- Assemble the sub: Spread mayonnaise on the inside of the sub rolls. Divide the chicken between the 2 rolls and top with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, hot peppers. Slice in half and enjoy!
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.