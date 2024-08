“This is my signature weed-infused dish.”



Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients



1 fryer chicken, cut into pieces (leave skin on)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

weed-infused butter and olive oil

1 large onion, cut into thumb-size pieces

about ½ glass of white wine (optional)

small cremini mushrooms

black olives

green olives

Videos by VICE

From Bong Appetit: Nonna Marijuana

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.