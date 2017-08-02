Easy Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 4 hours (includes marinating the chicken)
Ingredients
for the first marinade:
1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 ½ pounds|750 grams boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces
for the second marinade:
½ cup|150 grams plain yogurt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon red chili powder
½ teaspoon garam masala
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
2 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste
1 (1 ½-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
for the masala:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste
2 teaspoons red chili powder
1 teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon turmeric
kosher salt, to taste
1 ½ cups|388 grams tomato purée
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 green chili, stemmed and sliced
2 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup|125 ml heavy cream
1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
Directions
- For the first marinade, mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl along with the chicken. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes.
- For the second marinade, mix the yogurt, cumin, chili powder, garam masala, white pepper, kosher salt, and garlic and ginger pastes together in a large bowl. Add the marinated chicken and toss well to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and cook for 10 minutes. Brush with the oil and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Set the chicken aside.
- For the masala, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, about 8 minutes. Reduce the hear to medium and stir in the garlic and ginger pastes . Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the chili powder, garam masala, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and salt and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the reserved chicken and cook 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato purée, lemon juice, and green chili and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the butter and cook for 2 minutes longer. Stir in the cream and serve garnished with the cilantro.
