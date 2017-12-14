Chocolate Pudding Pie Recipe

“This is the perfect recipe for someone who doesn’t want to mess around with traditional pie crust but still wants to impress with a delicious dessert.”

Servings: 6 to 8

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

for the crust:

¾ cup|185 grams unsalted butter, melted

1 ¾ cup|250 grams all-purpose flour

⅓ cup|70 grams granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt



for the chocolate filling:

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

1 ¼ cups|200 grams semi-sweet chocolate (chips or roughly chopped), plus more for decoration

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup|100 grams whipped cream (store-bought or homemade, instructions to follow below), plus more for decoration

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. In a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter in the microwave. Add the flour, sugar, and salt, and mix with a wooden spoon until well combined, finishing with your hands a bit if needed. Press your crust into a 9-inch pie tin, and bake for 15-20 minutes, until browned. Set aside to cool. While your crust bakes, make the filling. Bring the heavy cream to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium. Once simmering, remove from the heat and add the chocolate, stirring constantly until fully melted. Add the eggs, sugar, and vanilla, and whisk until fully incorporated. Return the saucepan to the stove and whisk over medium for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat. To make your own whipped cream, add 1 cup|250 ml heavy whipping cream to a chilled mixing bowl. Using an electric hand mixer, whisk on high for 3 to 5 minutes, until soft peaks form. You can add as much heavy cream as you want, because making whipped cream is just that, whipping cream. Fold 1 cup|100 grams of whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. Set the chocolate aside, stirring every so often until your crust has cooled enough, so that the chocolate doesn’t form a skin. Once the crust has cooled slightly, pour your chocolate mixture into the shortbread crust, cover, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight. Top with additional whipped cream and chopped chocolate before serving. Be sure to keep this pie chilled for easy slicing.

