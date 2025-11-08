Chris Cornell on the Artists He Loved (And the Ones He Hated So Much, They Got Their Own Soundgarden Song)

Chris Cornell was not one to candy-coat or water down his message, so if he had an issue with someone, he put it into a song and let the world know. This, honestly, led to a lot of incredible music from Soundgarden, including the iconic song “Jesus Christ Pose,” which was all about the rock stars and music artists he hated.

In a 1992 interview with Kerrang!, Cornell opened up about the meanings behind some of Soundgarden’s biggest songs at the time, revealing that “Jesus Christ Pose,” — the first single off their third album, Badmotorfinger — was meant as a critique of shitty rock stars.

“It’s probably my most annoyed lyric,” Cornell said with a laugh. “I hate arrogant or arty rock stars. A lotta people in the music business become so idolised; the David Byrnes and the Bonos. Prince is idolised a lot too; more so than the singer of Poison anyway, or Mötley Crüe, whoever their singer is.”

Chris Cornell found Freddie Mercury to be “a great rock star,” but was not impressed by former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar

Offered some thoughts on a rock star he looked up to, Cornell added, “Freddie Mercury was a great rock star, arrogant and flamboyant. His lifestyle was almost too precarious to support a life.” He then aimed at another. “Sammy Hagar does push-ups and rides bicycles; that’s not a rock star,” Cornell said of the former Van Halen frontman.

It’s also important to note that Cornell also said Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose is “definitely” a rock star. “He’s very charismatic, and in his own way, he has a precarious lifestyle,” he continued. “There’s always some controversy or other surrounding Guns N’ Roses, but it doesn’t concern us.”

“It’s a media Frankenstein which doesn’t rear its head too much on tour except when some local journalist stirs up some shit,” Cornell added. “We’ve toured with a lot of bands, and with Guns N’ Roses, it’s no worse. If anything, Guns N’ Roses run a tighter ship than most.”