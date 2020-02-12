As You Waterboard the Detainee, Set Your Intention and Remember to Breathe

If you think your job is stressful, think about how bad the CIA officers—whose daily tasks involve anything from ordering foreign drone strikes to a little bit of domestic surveillance—must have it!!!! Thankfully, the CIA’s top brass seems to be sympathetic to these demands, and want the world to know that they encourage agency officers to indulge in a weekly dose of self-care. Over the past few months, the CIA’s Twitter account has published a baffling series of tweets, hashtagged #ThrivingatCIA. The posts offer basic health tips and quaint insights into what #WellnessWednesday looks like for the country’s top-dog cops.

Take a breath.



The work day can be overwhelming. We offer our officers a quiet space to step away and catch their breath. Deep breathing is one of the easiest forms of relaxation you can practice and use on your own.

#WednesdayWisdom #WellnessWednesday #ThrivingatCIA pic.twitter.com/9VDqUuRZtk — CIA (@CIA) February 12, 2020

Stepping away from our screens can be hard.



We encourage our officers to use the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, find an object 20 feet away, and look at it for 20 seconds. #WednesdayWisdom #WellnessWednesday #ThrivingatCIA pic.twitter.com/KC2dgCKo8r — CIA (@CIA) January 29, 2020

#ThrivingatCIA Tip: Strategic snacking can help keep energy high for long hours at your desk or in the field. Try 100-150 calories combo of fruits, veggies, grains, dairy, or protein every few hours. #WellnessWednesday pic.twitter.com/U12SRKb7xe — CIA (@CIA) January 22, 2020

This is maybe the most—or only?—charming thing the CIA has ever done; it’s mom-level use of the platform, they freakin’ hashtagged the word #run!! It’s almost cute that not even the country’s foremost intelligence agency can resist the siren song of corporate wellness.

After all, CIA staffers should make it a high priority to take time to breathe and center themselves after all the hard work they do torturing innocent people at black sites, denying it for years at a time, and providing weapons and military training to politically expedient allies. Apropos of nothing, wow, what a lengthy and comprehensive Wikipedia page.

The CIA reportedly struggles to recruit new employees, so trumpeting about self-care is likely a gesture that the process of compromising one’s integrity, moral compass, and dignity while working for the government won’t be all bad. Perhaps the agency’s greatest op of all is convincing the country it’s a great place to work.

