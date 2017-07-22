Classic Macaroni Salad Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|459 grams elbow macaroni
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 cup|215 grams mayonnaise
¼ cup|65 grams roughly chopped dill
2 tablespoons dijon mustard
4 ribs celery, diced
1 small red onion, finely chopped
Directions
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool.
- Transfer the pasta to a large bowl along with the remaining ingredients. Season well with salt and pepper.
