Classic Muffuletta Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the olive salad:
½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped kalamata olives
½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped castelvetrano olives 
2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled peppers
2 tablespoons capers 
2 tablespoons minced red onion
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

for the bread:
1 (10-inch) round seeded Italian loaf
½ cup|125 ml extra-virgin olive oil

for the sandwich:
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced fennel salami 
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced spicy salami 
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced sweet smoked ham
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced smoked provolone 
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced Emmental cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Make the salad: Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. There will be extra! And that’s ok. 
  2. Prepare the bread: Heat the oven to 425°F. Cut the bread in half horizontally and drizzle ¼ cup|60 ml oil on the inside of each half. Place on a baking sheet and toast in the oven, cut side-up, for 5 minutes. 
  3. Build the sandwich: Layer the meats on the bottom half of the bread and the cheeses on the top part. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes. Sprinkle ¾ cup|175 grams of salad over the meats, then top the sandwich and cut into quarters. Eat with hands over a trash can while drinking Lambrusco.

