Classic Muffuletta Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

for the olive salad:

½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped kalamata olives

½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped castelvetrano olives

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled peppers

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

for the bread:

1 (10-inch) round seeded Italian loaf

½ cup|125 ml extra-virgin olive oil

for the sandwich:

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced fennel salami

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced spicy salami

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced sweet smoked ham

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced smoked provolone

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced Emmental cheese



DIRECTIONS

Make the salad: Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. There will be extra! And that’s ok. Prepare the bread: Heat the oven to 425°F. Cut the bread in half horizontally and drizzle ¼ cup|60 ml oil on the inside of each half. Place on a baking sheet and toast in the oven, cut side-up, for 5 minutes. Build the sandwich: Layer the meats on the bottom half of the bread and the cheeses on the top part. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes. Sprinkle ¾ cup|175 grams of salad over the meats, then top the sandwich and cut into quarters. Eat with hands over a trash can while drinking Lambrusco.

