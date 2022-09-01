Classic Muffuletta Recipe

Serves: 2 to 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
for the olive salad:
½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped kalamata olives
½ cup|125 grams pitted and finely chopped castelvetrano olives
2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled peppers
2 tablespoons capers
2 tablespoons minced red onion
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
for the bread:
1 (10-inch) round seeded Italian loaf
½ cup|125 ml extra-virgin olive oil
for the sandwich:
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced fennel salami
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced spicy salami
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced sweet smoked ham
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced smoked provolone
4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced Emmental cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Make the salad: Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. There will be extra! And that’s ok.
- Prepare the bread: Heat the oven to 425°F. Cut the bread in half horizontally and drizzle ¼ cup|60 ml oil on the inside of each half. Place on a baking sheet and toast in the oven, cut side-up, for 5 minutes.
- Build the sandwich: Layer the meats on the bottom half of the bread and the cheeses on the top part. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes. Sprinkle ¾ cup|175 grams of salad over the meats, then top the sandwich and cut into quarters. Eat with hands over a trash can while drinking Lambrusco.
