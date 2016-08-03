Clearance Continue Their Peppy Forays into the World of Toe-Tapping Pop

Image: Christopher Zalejski

This article originally appeared on Noisey Australia.

Videos by VICE

Chicago’s Clearance specialise in the kind of easy lo-fi pop that makes your world seem a little less troublesome. It could be the vocals of Mike Bellis, that sound as familiar and relaxed as an old pair of canvas Vans. It could be the charming guitar pace that taps into those synapses responsible for tapping fingers on steering wheels. On “Are You Aware”, the A-side to their new single, Bellis sings of total optimism. “You never thought it would be that bad, you never noticed in the light of the sun.” It may all sound Californian but the four-piece are very much sons of the Mid West. Cubs over Dodgers.

Released on Tall Pat records, the album continues on the band’s peppy forays into summery pop.

Listen to the track below and read an interview with Mike.

Noisey: Is“Are You Aware” based around any situation or moment?

Mike Bellis: It’s really just about self-awareness. A reminder (to myself as much as anyone else) not to shut yourself off to new experiences or people or impressions because you’ve already made up your mind about something. You’ll enjoy things a lot more if you allow yourself to be challenged or surprised.

You were recently in Australia. Was it what you expected?

Yeah! I was in Melbourne for a few days in mid-July and I was really stoked to have a chance to check out the city. Much more of a Seattle kind of winter than what we’re used to in Chicago – which, no complaints there. I met up with some of the guys from Chook Race and they showed me around the inner north a bit. They gave me some good spots to check out. I had my share of VB.

Did you get to many gigs?

I ended up at an art show that Bedroom Suck put together on my first night in town, which was pretty cool. Liz Mitchell from Totally Mild a short solo set surrounded by all these great, funny screen prints and lino cuts made by people associated with the label. Wanted to check out the Tote, too, but it was closed the night I tried to go over there – bummer! I’ve been a fan of the Melbourne scene from afar for a while now, and it was cool to see part of it up close – it’s not too unlike Chicago in that it seems pretty tight-knit and everyone’s in a lot of bands (unless you’re Al Montfort and you’re in all of them)

Are you a fan of Chicago sports? What team?

The Bulls, definitely. They’re kind of in transition now with Derrick Rose gone, but we’ll see if they can put anything together in the next few seasons with some new older vets in there.

“Are You Aware” 7″ will be released physically and online Aug 26 via Tall Pat Records.