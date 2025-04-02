Close Enough, Welcome Back ‘Bloodborne’ – FromSoftware Reveals ‘The Duskbloods’ as a Multiplayer-Focused Switch 2 Exclusive

Is that a dude in Victorian garb under the pale moonlight? A woman’s hand reaching upwards in comically slow fashion as she mutters, “I give you my blood”?? A fade to black as THE FROMSOFTWARE LOGO APPEARS?! ARE WE SEEING BLOODBORNE 2 BEFORE OUR EYES? Well, no – but I mean, kinda? Whatever. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, FromSoftware dropped a reveal for their newest IP, The Duskbloods, exclusively for Switch 2.

Play video

Announced as a PvPvE experience, The Duskbloods is another stab at a multiplayer-focused action title from the Elden Ring Nightreign developers. In signature FromSoft fashion, The Duskbloods trailer is drenched in unique atmosphere, odd characters, and foreboding choir chants. Yup, that’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at the wheel, alright.

After the initial scene, the trailer shows off various locations, introducing us to The Duskblood‘s blended world of gothic Victorian and Steampunk aesthetic. In one scene, a tall, very English-looking clock tower stands in the distance. In the next scene, a neon-lit train enters a factory as thick, black smoke pillows in the distance.

‘The Duskbloods’ features vampires, dinosaurs, and.. wait, is that yoko taro?

We see enormous cathedrals, vast villages with very pointy architecture, and a lot of bats. And then there’s a dude who looks like the guy that plays Loki, strapped into nearly skin-tight leather with a katana. At one point, a figure wearing what looks like a vintage scuba diving suit T-poses and flies across a valley. What the actual hell am I watching?

The Duskbloods trailer shows a character taking a bite out of another’s neck before consuming their life force. And then we see a person polymorph into an actual T-Rex inside a library. So, uh, vampires? I think that means vampires, but there’s also a giant, mutant frog with large, bulbous breasts. It’s certainly not official, but in my headcanon? Yeah, this is Bloodborne 2.

It’s a surprising move by FromSoftware, but The Duskbloods will be joining the list of newly-announced Switch 2-exclusives. That’s right – alongside Mario Kart World and Kirby Air Riders, you’ll only be playing The Duskbloods on Nintendo’s upcoming console. Hey, there’s another FromSoft game that’s only available on one console despite years of contentious uproar.. Hmmm. We’re not beating the Bloodborne 2 allegations here, Miyazaki.

Aside from vague voice lines and a sneak peek at The Duskblood‘s locales and eclectic cast, little info is available. The Duskbloods is set to release sometime in 2026, but we’ll be keeping our eyes focused and our fangs sharpened for any further news.