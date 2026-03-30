Comedian and ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Alex Duong Dead at 42

Actor and comedian Alex Duong, best known for playing Sonny Le on the CBS drama Blue Bloods, passed away over the weekend at the age of 42. Last year, Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, which is described by Yale Medicine as a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer. He’d previously undergone eye surgery to remove a malignant growth that had been restricting blood flow to his optic nerve, leading to vision loss. According to his friend, Hilarie Steele, Duong went into septic shock on Friday evening and died Saturday (March 28) at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends,” Steele wrote on the GoFundMe page she set up for Duong. “He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain,” she continued. “[His wife and daughter] were able to see him last night, and he was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born. We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time.”

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Duong’s other credits include Everybody Hates Chris, Mad TV, Dexter, 90210, and The Young and the Restless. On top of that, he appeared on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and wrote for Ross’s 2019 Netflix series, Historical Roasts. Prior to his diagnosis, Duong was scheduled to perform stand-up in 41 states and was expected to share the stage with Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng at some of those shows. His Blue Bloods co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, also told him to be prepared for an eventual spinoff series.

Following the news, fellow comedian Jeff Ross took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his Roast Battle pal. “BIG loss for our @roastbattle @thecomedystore family,” Ross wrote on March 29. “We love you @dapperduong.” In addition to the tribute, Ross shared a photo of himself with Duong and Duong’s wife and daughter.

Duong’s memorial service will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 17. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support his daughter Everest’s future.