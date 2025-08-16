Consequence Slams Pusha T and Defends Ye in Lengthy Hot 97 Rant

Consequence has been in Ye’s corner since day one. You can find Consequence in the credits and features of Ye’s earliest classics like College Dropout and Late Registration. Consequently, whenever someone goes against Ye, you won’t find his writer and friend far behind defending his honor.

So when Pusha T disavows Kanye for his myriad of questionable actions, it’s easy to tell where it’s going. Recently, Consequence spoke with DJ Drewski for Hot 97, where Push’s comments about his former GOOD Music cohort came up. There, the Queens rapper riles against Push, someone he hasn’t liked since 2011, claiming the Clipse rapper stole his style. Ultimately, he claims that the disrespect against Ye caused more harm than good. It’s allegedly why we didn’t get a ‘song of the summer’ this year.

Then, he starts revealing private texts.

Consequence Leaks Texts Between Pusha T and Ye in Long Rant

Drewski reads texts from Consequence’s phone, detailing how Ye was actually hurt during Pusha’s feud with Drake. “In the diss record to Drake, you still not 100 percent in the right with me, even though he should not have spoke on your wife. You not perfect either. The record still caused me mental harm, so that meant when you shot, you hit me and my family also,” it reads.

Then, Consequence has the DJ continue with Push’s reply. “Yeah, I agree, I’m not perfect… I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected. It’s how I was raised. Martin Luther King wasn’t respected in my house either. Hurting you or your family wasn’t my intention. Protecting my family and the brand was the only mission. Sorry for any trauma caused by me,” they continue.

As a result, Consequence questions Pusha T’s integrity, that he doesn’t respect anyone, not even his brother Malice. “So if you’re running a rollout based on not respecting someone and you’re a man, but you know that you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?” he says. “From everything I’ve seen, isn’t Malice engulfed in the same scripture as Martin Luther King? … Maybe you don’t respect your brother either.”

Consequence ends his tirade by seemingly challenging and taunting Pusha T before walking out of the interview altogether. “I’m outside. Anybody got anything to say to me, you can take your brother out the pulpit and find me in the streets. I’m from the same streets as the Supreme Team. I’m from the same streets as Rich and Alpo and AZ, you know, real drug dealers. Remember those? One.”