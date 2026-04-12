Console Price Hikes Are Now Hitting Retro Handheld Devices

Hardware prices in the gaming hobby have been climbing over the last year and, apparently, even retro handheld devices can’t avoid the current trend of post-launch price increases.

Multiple AYANEO Products Are Going Up In Cost

Both Xbox and PlayStation have increased console prices over the last twelve months and made it more expensive to get into the modern console generation. Things aren’t much easier on the PC gaming side of the hobby, with graphics cards growing more expensive than ever, as well.

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There are a number of factors associated with the price jumps, including growing demand for components thanks to massive data centers, tariffs, and the overall global economic landscape of the last year. Unfortunately, all of those factors together are hitting gamers where it hurts.

The latest price jump to be announced is hitting the handheld retro gaming space. AYANEO took to its Discord recently to discuss dwindling stock and upcoming price changes for a handful of its most popular devices.

In a message to the community, AYANEO noted:

“You may have already noticed that many of our products are currently out of stock. While the remaining models are running very low on inventory. At the same time, due to the rising cost of storage components, prices across several AYANEO products have already started to increase. The following products have been especially popular and are now nearing the end of their available stock: Pocket VERT, Pocket S Mini, Mini PC AM03, and Mini PC AM01S.”

“These models have seen strong demand in recent periods, and inventory is now very limited. We are also planning price increases for these products soon, so we strongly encourage anyone interested to make a purchase as early as possible to avoid paying higher prices later. At this moment, Pocket VERT, Pocket S Mini, AM03, and AM01S are among the last products still available at their current pricing.”

The exact amount of these price jumps, or when they will arrive, was not specified in the announcement. It will be very interesting to see what specific changes arrive when the available stock is inevitably depleted.

Although it’s disappointing to hear, at least AYANEO is giving its fans and potential customers a heads up so that shoppers can attempt to purchase the devices before the price jump is official.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more details on these price changes and updates on the AYANEO product line.