Control Resonant Difficulty Settings Explained

Control Resonant ups the difficulty compared to 2019’s Control, but players have a lot of power to adjust exactly how they want to experience the game’s challenges.

control Resonant Assist Mode Details

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Control Resonant feels like a more challenging game than the original Control during the first few hours, but the difficulty will shift throughout the experience as Dylan’s powers grow and change.

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That said, players do have a powerful suite of tools available if they want to fine-tune the Control Resonant experience to match their desired experience. It’s recommended that players start out the game with its default settings and try to get a feel for the melee combat system and traversal. Once Dylan faces off agains the first boss towards the end of the tutorial, some players may want to start exploring the Assist Mode options.

Assist Mode can be toggled on and tweaked after the game has already started, so there’s no punishment for making changes as you go. Although the Assist Mode does have a few default options for players to select, this difficulty scale is really designed for players to make specific choices about what they want to change to make the game harder or easier.

The Assist Mode will likely feel familiar to fans of Saros or Mina the Hollower. Instead of just selecting Easy, Medium, or Hard; players can tweak everything from projectile speed to outgoing damage, or incoming damage reduction. These tools are incredibly helpful, especially as the game progresses and some players may feel overwhelmed by hordes of enemies that feel a bit like damage sponges.

“For example, if enemies are overwhelming you by attacking from multiple directions, you can reduce Enemy Aggression. If you’re having trouble reading the timing of an attack, you can widen the Perfect Dodge Window or reduce Enemy Projectile Speed.”

The same approach applies to damage and combat resources. You can independently adjust Incoming Damage, Outgoing Damage, and Outgoing Falter, which controls how quickly you break an enemy’s posture.

If managing Dylan’s supernatural abilities during a chaotic fight is becoming too much, you can increase Power Recovery Speed. You can also adjust Enhanced Melee Magnetizing to make positioning during melee attacks more forgiving.

That should be everything players need to know to get started in Control Resonant. Again, it’s highly recommended to start out with the default settings and then make small tweaks as needed to find the difficulty modifiers that work best for your desired experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Control Resonant news, updates, and guides.

Control Resonant is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.