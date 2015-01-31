Listen to Corrupt Leaders’ Grandma-Approved ‘Grindmother’ EP–All Four Minutes of It

Photo by Dale Nixon

Remember how hard it was to rock out back when you still lived at home with your parents? The tiniest twitch of the volume knob invariably brought Mom scurrying or Dad stomping down the hallway to bawl you out for playing your shitty music too damn loud. They just didn’t understand the ideological depth of Deicide’s “Bible Basher,” or the awe-inspiring technical mastery contained within the multitudinous solos of Reign in Blood, and, ugh, you couldn’t understand why they even cared, come on Mom, you can barely even hear it!

Not all of us were as lucky as the dudes in Canadian grindcore outfit Corrupt Leaders. As they worked on the recording for their latest EP, the band’s resident mom was so down with the cause that she grabbed a mic and added her own unexpectedly nasty screams to the proceedings. Her son had the foresight to film the experience, and of course that shit went viral.

Her vocals kick off “Black Cloud,” and one can just imagine how proud she is of her boy and his pals for tearing through the EP’s remaining two and a half minutes all by themselves. The Grindmother EP will see a digital release on February 3rd (with a 5″ vinyl release planned for April). Mixed by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust) and mastered by Brad Boatright (From Ashes Rise) at Audiosiege, Grindmother‘s four blink-and-you’ll-miss-them minutes snap and bite like only the best grindcore does.

Keep an eye out for an upcoming full-length on Give Praise Records; for now, be a dear and spend some time with Grindmother.

Grindmother is out 2/3 via Corrupt Leaders’ Bandcamp page.

