Order This Upcycled Camera Strap From Couch

Upcycled, you know? Not recycled, which is when you take products and grind them down into basic materials with which to create new products. This is upcycled, which is taking something and using it to create a new thing without processing it into building materials.

Couch Guitar Straps makes most of its stuff from upcycled materials. Old upholstery from automobiles, found batches of unused vintage sofa fabric, and unused seatbelts. It leads to a constant supply of new designs that are around for only a limited time before they’re gone forever.

They make some of the most unique and eye-catching camera straps I’m aware of. All their goods are vegan. Oh, and pretty affordable, too.

strapping-good looks

First things first. Yeah, they’re called Couch Guitar Straps. And, well, they make other things, you know. Just because they have “Guitar Straps” in their name doesn’t mean they can’t.

Obviously, they make guitar straps. They’re very cool, I have two, and a few famous folks use ’em, too, including Billy Armstrong, Carrie Brownstein, and Mike McCready. But I’m not here to talk about guitar straps. We have a whole, ‘nother site for that.

Couch also makes camera straps, and they’re just as eye-catching. There are some ever-present designs that I recognize from eight years ago when I first got wise to Couch, such as some of the seatbelt straps and vegan leather straps.

Most are new designs, here because Couch found some old material sitting in a warehouse or somewhere else, bought it, and created camera straps from it. Because these fabrics haven’t been manufactured in years, when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Personal favorites include the automotive products, such as this Mustang Trunk Liner camera strap. Because (most of) the materials are around only in limited quantities, never to be restocked, if you see something you like, you should hop on it.