This Air Purifier Has Family Sedan Looks and Porsche Performance

Just because the rooms in your home are closed off from the outdoors by windows, walls, and doors, it doesn’t mean that outdoor air isn’t seeping into them every second. Homes are leaky and drafty.

Think about it. They can’t be airtight. Otherwise, you’d suffocate. So all that pollution and all those allergens are floating inside your home as you read this. There are a few things I recommend that all people purchase as a necessity.

Videos by VICE

An air purifier is one, and this is my favorite for living rooms and large bedrooms.

dig those family sedan looks

Coway’s Airmega 100, designed for much smaller rooms, looks beautifully modern. I compared it to a cool prop from Alien when I tested it. Hard to think that it came to market only a few years after the Airmega 250, which seems to take its design inspiration from the car dealership lots of the early 1990s.

It sounds like I’m being mean. I’m not. I dig it. It’s a sort of neo-retro aesthetic that I love having in my living room. Air purifiers should be functional over form, first and foremost, but they’re also fairly visible in your home.

Smaller ones you can tuck away behind furniture or in a corner so that they’re mostly out of sight. Larger units, like the Airmega 250, are harder to hide. Plus, you don’t want to stuff it so far out of the way that it’s covered or blocked from purifying air as effectively as it is when it’s located closer to the center of the room.

I’ve made a handy guide for understanding all the technical jargon that saturates air purifier marketing. The short of it is that you want your air purifier to have an HEPA filter (the Airmega 100 does) and to achieve 5 ACH (air changes per hour).

The Airmega 250 achieves 5 ACH in rooms up to 372 square feet, so it’s better for living rooms and larger bedrooms. Mine lives in my living room, which is about 275 square feet. It also has 12-foot ceilings, so there’s a lot of air in there.

A lot of clean air.