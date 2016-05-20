Craig David Has Handed Out Another Dose of UKG With New Track “One More Time”

Last year, we told Craig David to rise, and he did – emerging from underneath a pile of broken Now That’s What I Call Music compilation CDs and soggy Bo Selecta jokes to head up the massive UK garage revival that we had been pining for since that little ‘boink’ sound in “Rewind” disappeared into the distance. The past few months have already seen Craig team up with grime OG Big Narstie for certified banger “When The Bassline Drops”, as well as Blonde collab “Nothing Like This” and a guest spot on Kaytranada’s latest album. As of today, we can add “One More Time” to that list. And yeah it sounds a little bit like the kind of music they pump out of the changing rooms at provincial shopping centre branches of JD Sports, but whatever. It’s summer – we don’t care.

Like Craig David’s break-out classic “7 Days”, “One More Time” uses numbers to illustrate his sweet, sweet love. “One, two, three, four, five, doesn’t matter how many times I try, can’t be without your love, so I’m not giving up,” he sings over a slow-building, two-step beat and some sweeping electronics. “Five, four, three, two, one, doesn’t matter what’s been said or done, yeah I can make it right, just let me love you one more time.”

Listen below: