Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients
2 (15-ounce|425 gram) bags frozen cranberries (do not thaw)
1 cup|235 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|120 ml apple cider
1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)
2 teaspoons thyme leaves, roughly chopped
1 cinnamon stick
1 orange, zested and juiced
1 small pinch kosher salt
1 whole star anise

Directions

Place everything in a medium-sized pot, stir to combine, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes until reduced, stirring often. Remove the cinnamon stick and star anise, stir and mash a bit with a wooden spoon, and allow to cool a bit before serving.

