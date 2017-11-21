Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 (15-ounce|425 gram) bags frozen cranberries (do not thaw)

1 cup|235 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|120 ml apple cider

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

2 teaspoons thyme leaves, roughly chopped

1 cinnamon stick

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 small pinch kosher salt

1 whole star anise

Directions

Place everything in a medium-sized pot, stir to combine, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes until reduced, stirring often. Remove the cinnamon stick and star anise, stir and mash a bit with a wooden spoon, and allow to cool a bit before serving.

