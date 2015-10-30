Crate Expectations: Oliver Huntemann

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Oliver Huntemann.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

Oliver Huntemann: “La Le Lu,” sung by mum.

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

Madonna’s “Holiday,” and Indeep’s “Last Night a DJ Saved my Life.”

What is your worst guilty pleasure song?

“Touch Me” by Samantha Fox.

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

“Soon” by Malky.

What track of your own do you love the most?

I’m never completely satisfied with my tracks, so may latest track is always my favourite. Right now that is “Schwarzlicht.”

What track of your own do you hate the most?

Please don’t remind me.

What track of yours are you most excited to drop in a set?

“Schatten.”

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

“Stoned Autopilot” by Martin Buttrich (Carl Craig’s C2 Remix)

