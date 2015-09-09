Crate Expectations: Super Flu

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Super Flu.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

Felix Thielemann: The Prodigy — “Out Of Space.”



Mathias Schwarz: Emmanuel Top — “Tone.”

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

F: Two vinyl tracks from the Djax-Up-Beats label, but I don’t remember their names any more.

M: Luckily, I have forgotten these, as it was definitely one of my worst mixes.

What is your worst guilty pleasure song?

F: The Prophet — “Big Boys Don’t Cry.”

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

F: Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “Can’t Keep Checking My Phone.”

M: Emiliana Torrini — “Dead Duck.”

Which track of your own do you love the most?

F: “Fibi Maybe.”

M: “Super Flu Loves Isaac.”

What track of your own do you hate the most?

F & M: We love every each and every piece, but in a different way.

What track are you most excited to drop in a set?

F: Basement Jaxx — “Fly Life.”

M: 20 Fingers — “Don’t Want No Short Dick Man.”

What’s your favourite track that you wish worked in a set?

F: Max Cooper And Tom Hodge — “Fragments Of Self.”

M: Any track by James Blake.

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

F: Henrik Schwarz & Jesse Rose (Black Rose) — “Sky.”

