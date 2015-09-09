Crate Expectations: Super Flu

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Super Flu.
THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?
Felix Thielemann: The Prodigy — “Out Of Space.”
Mathias Schwarz: Emmanuel Top — “Tone.”
What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?
F: Two vinyl tracks from the Djax-Up-Beats label, but I don’t remember their names any more.
M: Luckily, I have forgotten these, as it was definitely one of my worst mixes.
What is your worst guilty pleasure song?
F: The Prophet — “Big Boys Don’t Cry.”
What song have you had on repeat in the last month?
F: Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “Can’t Keep Checking My Phone.”
M: Emiliana Torrini — “Dead Duck.”
Which track of your own do you love the most?
F: “Fibi Maybe.”
M: “Super Flu Loves Isaac.”
What track of your own do you hate the most?
F & M: We love every each and every piece, but in a different way.
What track are you most excited to drop in a set?
F: Basement Jaxx — “Fly Life.”
M: 20 Fingers — “Don’t Want No Short Dick Man.”
What’s your favourite track that you wish worked in a set?
F: Max Cooper And Tom Hodge — “Fragments Of Self.”
M: Any track by James Blake.
What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?
F: Henrik Schwarz & Jesse Rose (Black Rose) — “Sky.”
Super Flu is performing on September 11 in Toronto at Coda Nightclub. For more information and tickets, visit the event page.
Super Flu is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter