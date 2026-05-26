3 Underrated Hardcore Punk Albums of the 80s You May Have Forgotten

The following three albums were released in the hardcore punk scene of the 80s. But they remained relatively underrated at the time.

Even the most punk rock of the punks may have forgotten about these albums. If you didn’t, that’s great! But for everyone else, here’s a reminder.

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‘Skag Heaven’ by Squirrel Bait

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Skag Heaven, released in 1987, is the only album by Squirrel Bait, whose members went on to form other influential punk bands. They disbanded shortly after the album came out, but their melodic hardcore sound and innovative tempo work set the stage for late-80s-era grunge. Additionally, they had a hand in the development of math rock and emocore, which would form out of the D.C. hardcore scene.

Even though Squirrel Bait split at the height of their success, hardcore punk got several other influential bands out of the deal. Slint, for one, was formed by Brian McMahan and Britt Walford. David Grubbs formed Bastro and played with Bitch Magnet, while Ben Daughtrey did a stint with The Lemonheads. Additionally, Walford drummed a bit for The Breeders.

‘Battlesick’ by The Mark of Cain

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The Mark of Cain is a hardcore punk-alternative metal band from Australia that broke through with an album in the 90s. But their first album, Battlesick, released in 1989, still holds up. TMOC has since earned acclaim in their native Australia, with some international success as well, following their breakthrough 1995 album Ill At Ease.

Battlesick, however, features driving basslines that immediately pummel you about the head. In contrast, some moments feel deceptively soft, like the album’s sharp edges were worn away without anyone noticing. Battlesick gives off the feeling of being almost but not quite where it needs to be. It has great guitar work and intricate composition while still acting like a sonic battering ram. But at the same time, there’s room on the album that TMOC hasn’t filled yet.

‘Where’s My Lunchpail?’ by Stikky

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Stikky was a pioneering hardcore punk band from California that laid the foundation for powerviolence. They were also known for their sense of humor, somewhat of a staple of East Bay punk. Where’s My Lunchpail?, released in 1988, was Stikky’s only full-length album. But it succeeded in building the framework of the hardcore-grindcore hybrid subgenre. Also, Stikky is often still considered one of the best in goofy-themed punk rock.

While hardcore punk was often mired in politics and anarchy, Stikky chose to use the style as a vehicle for silliness. Essentially, they were the least serious hardcore band ever formed. This was really their strength, as they gained local popularity with humorously clever lyrics and outrageous antics. But while the writing stayed ridiculous, the music was ferociously precise. There wasn’t one note out of place on any track, even with a dog barking in the background.