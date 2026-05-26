The Luckiest Month of the Year Is Almost Here, and These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel It Most

We’re just a week away from the start of June, one of the most energizing and fortunate months of the year. And while 2026 has certainly thrown all of us for a loop so far, June is expected to bring some well-deserved blessings and luck, especially to a few specific zodiac signs.

“This June is arguably the luckiest month of the year, containing the celebrated annual Venus-Jupiter conjunction, arriving early in the month on June 9th,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “While this double benefic conjunction occurs in the lunar realm of Cancer, both benefics make their entrance into the sunny sign of Leo before the month is out, concentrating our blessings in the signs of the luminaries.”

Videos by VICE

While every sign will experience luck during June, three in particular can expect some extra blessings. Keep reading to learn how these lucky signs can take advantage of June’s high energy and abundance.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you’re not only getting a much-needed break during June, but you might also receive more blessings than you know what to do with. Know that you deserve what’s coming, and embrace it as much as you can.

“Cancer, everything is coming up aces for you this month with both the luckiest planets, Venus and Jupiter, coming together in your sign,” says Tate. “If you’re ever going to buy a lottery ticket, this June might be your time! Regardless, listen to your intuition and ride those waves of gut feeling and Cancer season to their happy ends.”

2. Leo

Have you been feeling less like yourself lately, Leo? Expect that change in June, when you’ll finally find your confidence and passion for life again.

“Leo, this month starts with some quiet inner confidence building up to both Venus and Jupiter’s grand entrances into your sign,” says Tate. “If you’ve been looking for your mojo, well, it is BACK, baby! Remember to relish your time both in and out of the spotlight.”

3. Pisces

It’s time to let your hair down, Pisces—and June’s energy will support you in this endeavor.

“Pisces, the summer starts with a nice bit of fun in the sun, with Venus, Jupiter, and the Sun itself all taking turns delighting you and bringing good energy to your creative endeavors and love life,” Tate explains. “If you’re feeling it, trust that it’s feeling you and take every opportunity to enjoy yourself while the getting is good.”

Of course, you’ll still want to stay grounded in this energy, which isn’t always easy for you, dreamy Pisces.

“Is there such a thing as too much fun?” Tate asks. “You’ll find out.”