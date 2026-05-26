Researchers Accidentally Discovered a New Island in Antarctica After Bad Weather Changed Their Route

Researchers have recently discovered an uncharted island in the northwestern Weddell Sea, which was previously designated an Antarctic “danger zone.” Upon their discovery, they mapped the island, which now appears on nautical charts. They announced the discovery in an April press release from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI), a German polar research center.

According to the press release, “A 93-strong international expedition team has been exploring the northwestern Weddell Sea in the Antarctic on board the Alfred Wegener Institute’s icebreaker Polarstern since 8 February 2026 … When the research work had to be interrupted due to rough weather conditions in order to seek shelter in the lee of Joinville Island, the scientists and ship’s crew were surprised by the sudden appearance of an island that had previously only been marked as a danger zone on the available nautical charts.”

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“On our route, the nautical chart showed an area with unexplored dangers to navigation, but it wasn’t clear what it was or where the information came from,” Simon Dreutter from the Bathymetry section at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), said in the release.

“I scoured all the coastlines we had here in the bathymetry lab and went back to the bridge,” he continued. “Looking out of the window, we saw an ‘iceberg’ that looked kind of dirty. On closer inspection, we realised that it was probably rock. We then changed course and headed in that direction, and it became increasingly clear that we had an island in front of us!”

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Experts are unsure why the island is marked as a danger zone. However, a representative from the institute told Fox News Digital that it might be from the number of uncharted shoals on the seafloor, stating that the area seemed to have “hummocky mounds in which water depths can change abruptly over very short distances.”

“Most areas are modeled from satellite data in low resolution,” the AWI representative told the outlet. “Therefore, many areas, especially inshore and nearshore, can be considered white spots or gaps in the map. In consequence, also nautical charts only have a patchy data coverage.”

The press release from AWI stated that experts have begun the official naming process for the island. Dr. Boris Dorschel-Herr, head of AWI bathymetry and also on board the Polarstern, and his team will publish the position of the island once the naming process is complete. It will then be added to international nautical charts.

According to the press release, “the island is about 130 metres long, 50 metres wide (slightly longer than the Polarstern with its 118 metres and about twice as wide) and protrudes about 16 metres out of the water.”

“Since satellite observation, even in the remote areas of Antarctica, the discovery of an island is a rare and exciting event,” the AWI spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “But with only about a quarter of the Antarctic water charted, there is still a good scope for discovering landforms on the seabed.”