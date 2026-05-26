Daily Horoscope: May 26, 2026

Pluto retrograde is the main character today, and most people are going to feel it in their bones before they can name it. The Sun trining Pluto means transformation is available and accessible — the kind that actually sticks. But Mars is squaring Pluto at the same time, stargazer, which means some of that change is going to feel forced before it feels good. Add the Moon caught between Venus and Saturn, and you’ve got a day where what you want, what you feel, and what you’re obligated to do are all pulling in different directions. The people who come out of today well are the ones who stop resisting what’s already changing. Let it move.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

There’s something standing between you and what you want today, and you’re going to feel it in your chest the second you wake up. Mars squaring Pluto retrograde is not a gentle aspect, Aries — it’s the kind of day where something has to give. Just make sure you’re picking the right battle. Not every wall is worth burning down.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something in your personal life feels a little off today, and you can’t quite put your finger on why. The Moon squaring your ruling Venus means your emotions and your wants are having a disagreement, Taurus, and the usual comfort fixes aren’t landing the way they normally do. Sit with the discomfort instead of solving it. The answer is in there somewhere.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re in your element right now, and somehow that’s making you more restless, not less. That’s such a you thing, Gemini — the moment something feels good, you’re already looking for the next thing. Mercury in your sign has your mind running at full speed today. Try staying in one place long enough to see what actually grows there. It might surprise you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today has a heaviness to it that’s hard to shake, and you’re probably going to spend the morning trying to figure out where it’s coming from. Your ruling Moon is caught between Venus and Saturn right now, Cancer — desire on one side, duty on the other. You can’t honor everyone today. Start with yourself and work outward from there.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something is clicking into place today, and it’s the kind of thing you’ll look back on later as a turning point. The Sun trining Pluto retrograde means the changes you’ve been living through are starting to show their purpose, Leo. You’re not the same person you were six months ago. Act like it. The old version of you had a lower ceiling.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve fixed three things for other people today, and it’s not even noon yet. That’s very on brand, Virgo, and nobody is more grateful than the people around you. But Mercury in Gemini has your mind pulling in every direction right now, and somewhere in all that helpfulness, something of your own is getting pushed to the bottom of the list. What is it?

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so focused on keeping things balanced that you haven’t stopped to notice how unbalanced things actually are. The Moon, squaring your ruling Venus today, is making that a little harder to ignore, Libra. Someone in your life has been taking more than they’re giving, and somewhere in your gut, you already know it. Knowing it is the first step to doing something about it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Today is one of those days where two very different energies are competing for your attention. Mars is squaring your ruling Pluto, and the Sun is trining it — friction and flow arriving at the same time, Scorpio. Something is trying to force its way out, and something else is ready to be released on your own terms. You get to choose which one wins.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re great at starting things and genuinely terrible at committing to them — and you’ve made peace with that about yourself, which is honestly half the problem. Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to go all in on something for a while now, Sagittarius. Not a trip, not a project. A person, a place, a life. What would it take to actually stay?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re really good at overriding how you feel in favor of what needs to get done. Most days, that’s a superpower. Today, with the Moon opposing your ruling Saturn, it’s going to cost you something. There’s a feeling that keeps getting pushed to the back of the line, Capricorn. It’s not going anywhere. At some point today, let it have the floor.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have an explanation for everything — why you feel the way you feel, why people do what they do, why the world works the way it works. And you’re usually right, Aquarius, which makes it very easy to stay permanently in your head. Today, try putting the analysis down for a few hours. Some things don’t need to be understood to be enjoyed.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You are so much more capable than the amount of space you allow yourself to take up. That gap between what you’re actually able to do and what you’re willing to claim credit for — it’s wider than you think, Pisces. Neptune in Aries has been pushing you toward your own boldness for a while now. Today, stop arguing with it.

Pisces monthly horoscope