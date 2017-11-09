Creamed Corn Recipe

Servings: 6

Ingredients

½ cup|1 stick unsalted butter

1 onion, finely diced

5 cups frozen corn (do not thaw)

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

6 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat your butter over medium in a large pot or pan, then add the onions and cook until translucent, about 10 minutes, stirring often. When the onions are ready, add in the corn, cream, and maple syrup. Stir to combine, and allow to simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Once tender, use a blender or immersion blender to blend the creamed corn, but do not puree it, as you still want a bit of a chunky texture. Taste and add a bit more maple syrup or salt, if desired.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.