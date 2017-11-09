Creamed Corn Recipe

Servings: 6
Ingredients
½ cup|1 stick unsalted butter
1 onion, finely diced
5 cups frozen corn (do not thaw)
1 cup|237 ml heavy cream
6 tablespoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat your butter over medium in a large pot or pan, then add the onions and cook until translucent, about 10 minutes, stirring often.
- When the onions are ready, add in the corn, cream, and maple syrup. Stir to combine, and allow to simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.
- Once tender, use a blender or immersion blender to blend the creamed corn, but do not puree it, as you still want a bit of a chunky texture. Taste and add a bit more maple syrup or salt, if desired.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.