Crimson Desert DLC Confirmed – All New Update Features Revealed

In a developer update, Pearl Abyss confirmed that Crimson Desert DLC is now in development. The South Korean studio also revealed many major Crimson Desert features coming soon, including an overhaul of the game’s story and side characters.

Crimson Desert DLC Officially Confirmed by Pearl Abyss

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

While Pearl Abyss has teased potential Crimson Desert DLC in past interviews, up to this point, it wasn’t confirmed. However, the studio released an update this morning confirming that an expansion for the game is not only real, but that it’s currently in development.

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“Our updates to Pywel do not end with the content and features listed below. We are also hard at work on an upcoming DLC for Crimson Desert. While we cannot share the details just yet, we are preparing it as a meaningful addition to your journey. We will share more details in the future, so stay tuned.”

While there is no Crimson Desert DLC release date or launch window yet, the studio will continue to add major updates to the game. In fact, Pearl Abyss has confirmed that major Crimson Desert updates will be released from June through September 2026.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

For your convenience, here are all the new Crimson Desert features coming in future updates:

Story Improvements : Pearl Abyss says it is refining the narrative flow of Kliff’s journey and improving the coherence of key story scenes. This will make Pywel more engaging for both new and returning players.

: Pearl Abyss says it is refining the narrative flow of Kliff’s journey and improving the coherence of key story scenes. This will make Pywel more engaging for both new and returning players. Re-Blockade Update : Re-Blockade is getting a new phase to make the flow before and after blockades feel more natural. Players will also be able to defend strongholds from invasions, with improved rewards for liberating areas.

: Re-Blockade is getting a new phase to make the flow before and after blockades feel more natural. Players will also be able to defend strongholds from invasions, with improved rewards for liberating areas. New Combat Content : A new combat-focused mode is in development. This will allow players to prove their strength as a Greymane. More details will be revealed later.

: A new combat-focused mode is in development. This will allow players to prove their strength as a Greymane. More details will be revealed later. Cross-Save Support : Crimson Desert is getting cross-save functionality. Players we be able to continue their journey across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox by linking accounts.

: Crimson Desert is getting cross-save functionality. Players we be able to continue their journey across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox by linking accounts. Damiane & Oongka Gameplay Improvements : Pearl Abyss plans to improve the overall gameplay experience for Damiane and Oongka so all three playable characters get more time in the spotlight.

: Pearl Abyss plans to improve the overall gameplay experience for Damiane and Oongka so all three playable characters get more time in the spotlight. Quality of Life Improvements: Non-combat content such as trading and farming will receive updates aimed at fixing areas players found inconvenient.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

One of the biggest updates from Pearl Abyss is that the Crimson Desert story will get fixed in future patches. While many praised the title for its incredible gameplay features, many players and critics have called its story flawed.

Pearl Abyss acknowledged this in today’s update and confirmed they will be improving cutscenes to make the story more cohesive. “To further strengthen the narrative flow of Kliff’s journey and to make it more engaging, we are working to refine and improve the coherence of key scenes.”

Another intriguing update is improvements to Crimson Desert’s side characters, Damiane & Oongka. Although it’s unclear whether players will eventually be able to do main story missions with them. Pearl Abyss simply teased, “Various adjustments will be made so that all three playable characters can get a share of the spotlight.”

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss continues to be hard at work improving Crimson Desert. From patches, to DLC, the action title is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious games in years. From the dev update, players have a lot to look forward to as Pywel has many changes on the horizon.