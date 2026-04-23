Crimson Desert Patch Notes 1.04 Just Dropped With New Difficulty Modes and Major Changes

The massive Crimson Desert update 1.04.00 is now live on all gaming platforms. The new update adds several major features to the game, such as a new difficulty settings menu. Here is everything included in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Another week, another major Crimson Desert update has just been released. Seriously, Pearl Abyss should be applauded for how quickly they are adding stuff to the game! The biggest feature added in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes is a new difficulty mode. Players will now be able to choose between Easy / Normal / Hard in the settings menu to adjust how challenging enemies are.

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The second major feature in the Crimson Desert Update 1.04.00 is an overhaul to the storage system. Are you constantly running out of inventory space because you have too many armor pieces? Well, now you can buy a wardrobe for your home that lets you store up to 100 outfits. Finally, update 1.04.00 also features a lot of bug fixes and gameplay balance changes.

For your convenience, here is everything included in the latest Crimson Desert update:

Full Crimson Desert Patch Notes (1.04.00)

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Difficulty Mode

Easy / Normal / Hard difficulty options have been added to Settings > Play. For experienced Greymanes looking for more intense and thrilling combat, Hard difficulty offers a more challenging journey. For those who have enjoyed many boss fights and are looking to challenge them again, the boss rematches feature allowing you to face off against the bosses of your choice will be added soon. Easy Reduced damage taken by the player. Reduced maximum health, aggressiveness, and overall speed of opponents. Extended timing windows for Parry and Dodge. Reduced the frequency of bosses attempting to counterattack or escape when hit. Normal This is the difficulty you have been playing so far. Hard Food item effects won’t be applied immediately and will only take effect after the consumption animation is complete. Increased damage taken by the player. Increased maximum health, aggressiveness, and overall speed of opponents. Reduced timing window for Parry and Dodge. Reduced the invincibility duration for Roll. Increased the frequency of bosses attempting to counterattack or escape when hit. Added additional combat patterns for certain bosses.

> Play. For experienced Greymanes looking for more intense and thrilling combat, Hard difficulty offers a more challenging journey.

Content

Added the Sturdy Gatherables Chest which can be set up with the housing system. The Sturdy Gatherables Chest has 1,000 slots and can be purchased from furniture shops. Materials stored in the Sturdy Gatherables Chest can be used for crafting or refinement even if they are not carried in your inventory.

Added the Kuku Cooler and Enhanced Kuku Cooler items which can be placed with the housing system. The Kuku Cooler can be obtained through a quest, while the Enhanced Kuku Cooler can be crafted. Both can be used to store food items and ingredients. Kuku Cooler: 40 slots Enhanced Kuku Cooler: 330 slots. Ingredients stored in either cooler can be used for cooking even if they are not carried in your inventory.

Added the Collectibles Chest which can be placed through housing mode. The Collectibles Chest can be used to store various quest items and crafting recipes. The Collectibles Chest has 1,000 slots and can be obtained through a quest.

Added an outfit storage feature to the Wardrobe, which can be placed through housing mode. The Wardrobe can be purchased from furniture shops. Each Wardrobe provides 100 storage slots, and the total storage capacity increases based on the number of wardrobes placed. The maximum outfit storage capacity is 1,000 slots.



House

Added the Select House option where you can change the layout of your house. Selectable house types unlock based on the Greymane Camp expansion level. Compact House Standard House Spacious House Spacious Pailunese House

Improved housing mode-related UI and controls.

Added a function that allows all furniture items placed through the housing mode to be retrieved all at once.

Improved the Greymane Camp. (To avoid spoilers, changes related to this content are listed in the dropdown menu below.) After moving the camp to Pailune, you will receive the Private Storage item which can be placed through housing mode. Added a well to Howling Hill.

(To avoid spoilers, changes related to this content are listed in the dropdown menu below.) Improved the observation feature so that Abyss artifacts can be earned when observing a skill that had already been acquired by using Abyss artifacts.

Improved the following items, which were previously unstackable, to now stack in the inventory: Regular Abyss gears, insects, fish, and animals



Pets

Added birds as pets. You can encounter these new companions throughout Pywel. Added the Sotdae of Bond item which allows you to gain Trust with birds. Place various types of food that birds might like on the Sotdae of Bond to feed them and gain Trust. The Sotdae of Bond can be obtained through a quest.

Added 5 new types of cat pets.

Improved the Abyss Heuklang so that it can become your pet.

Added a function to change the names of horses and pets.

Fixed an issue where cats could remain on the player’s shoulder indefinitely, contrary to the intended design. However, considering that many Greymanes actually liked these cats’ behavior, we have added an item that allows cats to stay on the shoulder for a longer period of time. Added an accessory slot for pets, which will allow pets to now take on a wider variety of roles. Sigil of Bonding: Equipping this item on a pet cat ensures it to stay longer on your shoulder.



Weapons / Armor

[Damiane] Added a new exclusive one-handed weapon, the Sword of Starlight, which can be obtained through a quest.

[Kliff/Oongka] Added two new one-handed weapons, Tree Branch and Sturdy Tree Branch. These items can be obtained by cutting down trees and bamboo trees.

Added a new tool, Sturdy Broom.

[Kliff] Added the new Baltheon armor outfit.

Changed the name of Rekhia Plate Helm to Baltheon Plate Helm and improved it so that it can be equipped by Kliff.

Added a secret shop in Pororin where pet equipment can be purchased.

Added additional outfits to certain shops, including the Back Alley Shop.

Improved the Kuku Flame-Resistant Armor and the Kuku Ice-Resistant Armor so that they can be dyed.

Materials

Added various ores and wells across Pywel.

Reduced the amount of attack and defense gained from equipment reinforcement with grindstones and anvils.

Fixed an issue where the cloudcart could not be called. Improved the cloudcart so that it can be used as a permanent mount. Changed the cloudcart crafting mission so that it can only be completed once.

Improved the prices of goods sold by Greymane NPCs so that they can be bought at a 10% discounted price.

Added livestock vendors across Pywel. Livestock such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, ducks, and chickens can be purchased from these NPCs.

Added 13 new tattoos for characters.

Added a “Lock” function that prevents selling or discarding of the selected item.

Improved gathering and mining so that the quantity of items obtained is applied consistently.

Improved resting in bed so that the player’s character gets up immediately afterward.

Improved NPCs to show a wider variety of reactions to their surroundings.

As part of ongoing visual improvements, replaced select 2D visual assets to better align with the game’s art direction.

In the Mission Dispatch menu, the “Dispatch” and “Repeat Mission” buttons have been separated, allowing selection between performing a mission once or repeating it. (Added: 2026/04/23)

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Controls

Added the “Evasion Control” and “Switch Roll and Evasion Input” options. This feature allows you to choose between either the original double click/press option or the hold option. Enabling the “Switch Roll and Evasion Input” option switches the controls for Roll and Evasion.

Improved the controls for aiming Added a function that allows you to turn your lantern on and off while aiming. Improved the controls so that even when a weapon is drawn, pressing aim while there is an interactable target nearby will immediately switch to aim instead of guard.

Added the “Using Skill: Element” option. Selecting “Quick Slot Option” allows you to use the selected elements assigned for each individual input.



Changed the controls for Vault. Vault can now only be used by pressing Jump while performing a different attack.

Changed all interactions so that they are executed continuously while the button is held down.

[Keyboard/Mouse & Controller] “Dismount/Drop” and “Cancel” keys/buttons have been combined.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Expanded the range of customizable key bindings.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Changed the Escape key used while under status effects to match the Evade key.

[Controller] Improved the map so that it can be opened by holding the DualSense touch pad or the Xbox controller’s View button.

Combat/Action

Adjusted the overall balance of bosses. Changed bosses so that they are no longer immune to player attacks while performing powerful attacks. Adjusted the frequency at which bosses counterattack or escape while being hit consecutively. Adjusted the attack pattern of certain bosses.

Increased damage taken from elemental status ailments.

Slightly reduced the damage dealt when hitting enemies with pillars or trees.

Added new charging stages for Force Palm Pulse. The skill can be charged up to 3 stages, with damage increasing progressively.

Improved the overall speed of “Examine” when examining items.

Improved the speed of pushing or rotating objects during puzzles.

Improved follow-up attacks so they connect more quickly even when the initial attack is blocked.

Changed Blinding Flash so that it can also be used in areas where weapons cannot be drawn.

Changed Blinding Flash so that it is used toward the target currently being faced during combat.

Improved attack chaining after using Dodge during unarmed combat.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Skills

[Kliff] Added the skill Weapon Throw, usable while dual wielding. This ability can be used with the same controls as Shield Bash. Weapons can be retrieved by pressing the same controls or by approaching it.

[Kliff] Improved the attack speed of Force Palm.

[Kliff] Fixed an issue where the parry action after guarding would not trigger when a non-sword weapon was equipped as the primary weapon.

[Kliff] Fixed an issue where Charge could not be used with certain weapons.

[Kliff] Improved Force Current so that Kliff no longer falls from ledges when using it.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added the skill Ambush.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added a skill that has the same effect as Kliff’s Focused Force Palm.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where Oongka could not move horizontally during Vertical Flight.

[Oongka] Improved Oongka’s blaster so that it can be fired during Flight.

[Oongka] Fixed an issue where Scatter Shot could be used even without bullets during Back Hang.

Misc.

Improved “Examine” so that it can be used in your inventory while mounted on a horse.

Improved the brightness and detection range of the Miner’s Lantern Hat so that it can more easily identify gatherable ores. It can now identify stone as well.

Changed the healing effects displayed on targets affected by Healing Force Palm.

Fixed an issue where the “Lift” interaction became unavailable when a restrained target fell into water.

Fixed an issue where stamina would recover when repeatedly drawing and stowing weapons while moving.

Fixed an issue where sprinting, swimming, and some other actions could not be performed while riding the Marni’s Mechahorse.

Fixed an issue where the character would get stuck in certain situations while operating mechanical devices.

Improved spears and longswords so that their attacks flow more naturally during combat.

[Damiane] Improved Quick Reload so that, in addition to being acquirable by skill observation, the skill can also be acquired with Abyss Artifacts. (Added: 2026/04/23)

UI Fixes & Improvements

Improved the inventory so that items can be viewed through category tabs. There are 5 categories: All, Documents, Equipment, Food, Materials, and Others. The Sort settings for each inventory category are saved and will remain in effect even after restarting the game. The same category tabs will also be added to the private storage in the near future.



Improved the inventory UI so that grouped icons will show an icon with a representative image of that group. The feature may be turned on or off in Settings > Play > Show Group Icon in Inventory.

Separated the input options for “Ungroup” and “Ungroup All Items”.

Added “Filters/Search” function to the map.

Improved the map and minimap so that icons are displayed for obtained Memory Fragments. After Memory Fragments are obtained, lanterns will no longer display a detection signal.

Added a feature that allows players to choose the shape and color of map markers.

Improved the map to display the stock status of shop items for shops with whom maximum trust has been reached.

Improved the map and minimap to display well icons.

Improved the minimap to display north, south, east, west.

[Kliff/Damiane/Oongka] Adjusted the layout of the Skills menu.

Improved the Faction Quests and Challenges UI to show the number of quests and challenges available.

Improved the Journal so that reward item information can be viewed.

Added a UI display to shops that show how many of an item the player owns.

Improved shops’ buy menu to display the conditions required for purchasing deactivated items.

Graphics & Settings

Improved the rendering quality of distant objects and textures. The higher the graphics settings, the more enhanced the details and visual clarity will be. Fixed an additional issue where background objects that should only appear under certain conditions were always visible from a distance.

Improved the visual quality of characters at long distances.

Improved hair lighting in shaded areas.

Improved errors and flickering related to displacement mapping.

Added a “Max” size for the subtitle font size setting.

Improved to maintain the camera’s distance to the character when adjusting the visual range.

Added a “Colorblind Mode” option in Settings > Accessibility.

Added a “Chromatic Aberration” option in Settings > Accessibility.

Added a “Photosensitive Mode” option in Settings > Accessibility.

[PC] Improved the quality of “AMD FSR Ray Regeneration”.

[PC] Improved the quality of “Intel XeSS 3.0” upscaling and “Intel XeSS Frame Generation”.

[Steam] Fixed an issue where actions requiring rotation of the right stick, such as Nature’s Snare and reeling in a fishing rod, did not function properly with an Xbox controller when the “Enable Steam Input” was enabled.

[Mac] Reduced stuttering during gameplay.

[Mac] Added a “MetalFX Denoising Upscaler” option in Settings > Video. This option is available starting from macOS Tahoe.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where switching between multiple displays under Settings > Video did not work smoothly.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where the game would launch at an unintended resolution when using certain displays.

[Mac] Improved HDR quality and allowed HDR to be enabled by default “For This Mac” preset when using an HDR-compatible display.

[Mac] Fixed an issue where the screen appeared excessively dark when disabling HDR after it had been enabled.

Stability, Gameplay

Changed the Load menu to display a notice in a slot if the save data is corrupted or invalid.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if HDR was enabled on a monitor that does not support HDR.

Fixed several stability and crash issues across PC, console, and Mac.

Others

Tumbleweeds have been added to desert regions.

Fixed an issue where the “Display Weapons” setting was not applied properly in certain cutscenes and gameplay situations.

Fixed an issue where the target location would display incorrectly when a bounty target quest failed.

Fixed the bounty system so that if the player’s bounty is too high to turn in a bounty target, bringing the target to the Constabulary will trigger an arrest state instead of the handover cutscene.

Improved comrades’ behavior so they do not attack bounty targets.

Fixed an issue where, after completing certain quests, tracking of the subsequent quest did not trigger properly.

Improved the Journal to indicate whether a quest target has been dispatched on a mission.

Improved the progress display for cumulative quests such as “To the Rescue”.

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally close when retrying bosses as Damiane or Oongka.

Fixed an issue where the character switch menu became available after completing a stage that automatically switched the player character.

Fixed an issue where teleporting via the map while mounted on Blackstar caused Blackstar to become invincible or unable to move.

Fixed an issue where Blackstar would not move when summoned from a distance.

Fixed an issue where an item was displayed incorrectly when reading a Memory Fragment with the lantern.

Fixed an issue in the Prologue where enemies would not recognize the player after the player rested in a bed.

Fixed an issue that caused an inifite loading screen to appear if the player was caught cheating at Duo as Oongka.

Fixed an issue where NPCs were unable pick up items they had dropped after colliding with the player.

Fixed an issue where some outfits looked unnatural depending on the player’s movements.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Finally, Pearly Abyss has confirmed that the Crimson Desert update is now live as of April 23,2026. The studio also revealed a list of every major platform that the new patch has been released on which we’ll provide below:

Steam (PC): Patch available now

Patch available now Steam (Mac): Patch available at a later time (in-progress)

Patch available at a later time (in-progress) PlayStation: Patch available now

Patch available now Xbox: Patch available now

Patch available now Epic Games Store: Patch available now

Patch available now Mac App Store: Patch available at a later time (in-progress)

Based on that list, it appears the latest Crimson Desert update is basically available on all major platforms except Mac. Unfortunately Apple users will have to wait a bit longer, as the patch is listed as being available “at a later time”. Although at the time of writing, there is now release window for the Mac version.