Crispy Bacon Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|907 grams Brussels sprouts, cleaned and halved
½ pound|227 grams thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
½ an orange, juiced
Directions
- Heat the oven to 450°F.
- Place a large oven-proof pan over medium-high and add in your bacon. Cook, stirring often, until crispy, for about 8 minutes. Once crispy (but not burned), remove from the heat and add in the Brussels sprouts. Toss to combine, so that the sprouts are well coated in the bacon fat, then place in the oven to roast for 20 minutes or so, until the Brussels sprouts are nice and crispy. Squeeze half an orange over the pan and sprinkle with a little extra salt before serving, if desired.
