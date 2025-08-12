Another day, another moon phase.

Today, August 12, 2025, we are still in the waning gibbous moon phase. As we covered yesterday, this phase of the lunar cycle is smack between the full moon and the third quarter moon. While it will last all week, each day has its own unique energy.

Today’s waning gibbous is less illuminated than yesterday’s, and it is rising later in the night. As we venture further from the full moon that occurred over the weekend, we are losing more and more light. However, the moon will likely still appear as a semicircle in the sky at this time. It might be more noticeable in the early morning hours.

In terms of themes and emotions, this moon phase will likely pressure you to wash your hands clean of anything you released during the full moon. You might feel a bit unsettled as you bid farewell to the things that once brought you comfort but are no longer serving your highest good. Don’t fret—better things are on their way.

Now let’s dive in.

Current Moon Phase: August 12, 2025

As mentioned above, today’s current moon phase is a waning gibbous moon in Pisces—the same phase and zodiac sign placement as yesterday. However, during this time, the moon is less illuminated by the sun than it was a day ago. Additionally, it is rising later and later as the days progress.

The waning gibbous is the sixth of eight phases in the lunar cycle, when the moon is losing its illumination and slowly moving toward the new moon (a new cycle altogether). Currently, the moon is 18.3 days old and has an 86% illumination.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the phase that occurs directly after the full moon. During this time, the moon is slowly losing its illumination and appears as a semicircle in the sky. Typically, you will notice the moon during the early morning hours on the western horizon.

“As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light,” NASA reports. “The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Pisces

Today’s waning gibbous moon is still situated in Pisces, which it was also in yesterday. However, tomorrow, it will be moving into the fiery sign of Aries. That being said, now’s your last chance to capitalize on the mystical, intuitive energy around and within you.

As someone who was born with their moon in Pisces, trust me when I say this sign is incredibly emotional. If you’re feeling a bit sensitive right now, know that your emotions will likely calm down soon.

A waning gibbous moon, especially in Pisces, is a great time to reflect, reassess, and release. Listen to your inner voice as you comb through your thoughts and feelings today. If anything significant comes up, jot it down—and don’t be afraid to express yourself or get creative.

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

As mentioned earlier, the waning gibbous moon phase symbolizes a time for release and restoration. During the full moon, you might have set the intention to let go of anything that was holding you back or not serving you. You can expect to see that in action now.

During this week, the moon will lose more and more of its light. Free yourself from the pains of your past and the people who have hurt you. Imagine you are releasing these things with the moon’s light, sending whoever is involved some grace and love.