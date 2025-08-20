Happy Wednesday! We are one day closer to the new moon in Virgo this weekend, and the energy might be a bit wacky today.

Currently, we are under a waning crescent moon in the astrological sign of Cancer. If you did catch a glimpse of the moon before sunrise this morning, you likely noticed it was a mere sliver of light in the sky. That’s because the moon is rising later and becoming less illuminated by the minute.

Videos by VICE

Today’s moon is only 7% illuminated. For reference, once it reaches 0% illumination, it is considered a new moon and the start of a new lunar cycle. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 20, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning crescent in Cancer, and the moon is 26.93 days old. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, the moon loses more of its glow from the sun each day.

According to Moongiant, “The Waning Crescent on August 20 has an illumination of 7%. This is the percentage of the Moon illuminated by the Sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day.”

During the waning crescent phase, the moon is moving closer to the sun from our view. This is why only a small sliver of the moon’s surface is being illuminated from our perspective here on Earth.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the eighth and final phase of the lunar cycle.

According to Time and Date, “During the waning crescent moon phase, the lit-up part of the moon’s face decreases from about 50% to 0%. The phase lasts from the third quarter moon’s semicircle until it disappears from view at [the] new moon.”

“Waning” means the moon is visually “shrinking,” so to speak. Obviously, that’s not actually happening; but from our view, it seems that way. The “crescent” part of the moon refers to its curved shape from the sun’s light illuminating that portion of the celestial body. Technically, half of the moon (the side facing away from Earth) is always illuminated by the sun. However, the part facing us varies in the percentage of illumination throughout the lunar cycle.

Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer

Today’s waning crescent moon is situated in the sensitive water sign of Cancer.

According to Zodiac Signs, “The sign of Cancer belongs to the element of Water, just like Scorpio and Pisces. Guided by emotion and their heart, they could have a hard time blending into the world around them.”

Ironically enough, Cancer is ruled by the moon. Because of this, as Zodiac Signs reports, the phases of the lunar cycle naturally highlight and intensify the sign’s emotional patterns. When the waning crescent moon enters the sign of Cancer, there’s often a noticeable call to retreat and reflect. You might crave solitude or calmness within your relationships.

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The waning crescent moon carries deep symbolism. As the final phase of the lunar cycle, it marks a period of completion and closure. Oftentimes, this requires deep surrender—letting go of anything that isn’t serving you, even if that feels agonizing at times.

If you’re resisting change, try to sit quietly with the discomfort and understand what is driving it. Remember that comfort does not always equate growth. Allow yourself to navigate the darkness by using your own inner light. A new lunar cycle will soon open new opportunities for you.