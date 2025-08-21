Happy Thursday! We are just one day away from Friday, and just two days away from the new moon this weekend. You know what that means? It’s time to tie up any loose ends and prepare for a new lunar cycle, which will be filled with countless opportunities and manifestations.

Today’s current moon is the waning crescent, just as it was yesterday, and just as it will be tomorrow. This is the last of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring after the third quarter moon and before the new moon. Right now, the moon is losing its illumination from the sun, with only a sliver of its left side visible to us on Earth. By the weekend, it will reach 0% illumination, when it seemingly “disappears” from the sky (aka the new moon).

Today’s waning crescent moon is situated in the astrological sign of Leo, a fiery and passionate zodiac. Right now, it’s just 3% illuminated. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 21, 2025

Today, August 21, the moon is a waning crescent, which means it is “shrinking” in size, appearing as a small curve, barely visible to us on Earth. It is also approximately 27.96 days old. For reference, it takes about 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and complete all eight phases of the lunar cycle.

According to Moongiant, “The waning crescent on August 21 has an illumination of 3%. This is the percentage of the moon illuminated by the Sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day.”

Today’s moon is continuing to lose its glow by the minute, so you might not catch a glimpse of it today or in the upcoming few days.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon is losing its illumination before reaching 0% at the new moon.

According to Kopernik Observatory and Science Center, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 3 a.m., and setting around 3 p.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the New Moon phase. The area illuminated on the surface of the Moon during this phase is in the shape of a crescent, and the amount of sunlight reflecting off of the Moon is decreasing.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

Today’s crescent moon is situated in the sign of Leo, a particularly energetic sign known for its main character energy. When the moon enters Leo, there’s often a boost in confidence and a desire to be seen.

According to AstroSeek, during this crescent moon in Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The waning crescent moon represents a time for surrender. You might find yourself letting go of people and situations that haven’t been serving you. While you might experience some internal resistance, know it’s all for the best. You are simply making room for new opportunities to come to fruition during the new moon and next lunar cycle.

Now is a great time to meditate, journal, express yourself, and dream big—especially with the moon being in Leo.