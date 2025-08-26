Happy Tuesday! As we progress in this new lunar cycle, you might notice the moon gaining more light from the sun. Right now, we are in the waxing crescent moon phase. The moon has 12% illumination and appears like a small, curved sliver in the sky.

According to NASA, “Like Earth, the moon has a day side and a night side, which change as the moon rotates. The sun always illuminates half of the moon while the other half remains dark, but how much we are able to see of that illuminated half changes as the moon travels through its orbit.”

The waxing crescent is the second phase of the lunar cycle, directly following the new moon. For the next few weeks or so, the moon will be gaining light and seemingly growing bigger from our perspective on Earth. Once it reaches the full moon on September 7, it will reach 100% illumination.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: August 26, 2025

Today, August 26, we are under a waxing crescent moon at 12% illumination. It is only 3.3 days old (out of a 29.53-day lunar cycle) and is in the astrological sign of Libra.

If you want to catch a glimpse of today’s sliver of a moon, you can catch it in the west after sunset. In fact, the moon is currently close to the sun in the sky, which is why only a small edge of the moon is visible.

We will remain in the waxing crescent moon until the first quarter phase, which occurs when the moon is at 50% illumination.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, just after the new moon and before the first quarter moon.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the Moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

You might notice an increase in energy during this time. Many believe this lunar phase triggers motivation, inspiration, and drive, helping us set intentions and strive toward goals.

Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the harmonious sign of Libra. Libras are known for their lighthearted, bubbly nature. As the peacemakers of the zodiac, this sign often brings levity and charm.

According to AstroSeek, with the waxing crescent moon in Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Keep these intentions in mind as you navigate today’s plans and challenges.

Waxing Crescent Symbolism

Today’s moon symbolizes hopeful fresh starts. While the waning crescent (the opposite moon phase) represents a time of surrender and release, the waxing crescent is a time of manifestation, commitment, and action. Now is the ideal moment to take first steps or find your grounding as you progress toward a goal.

Spiritually speaking, this moon phase is also perfect for introspection. Sit quietly with yourself to discover the avenues through which your energy is being called. Then, empower yourself to answer that call.