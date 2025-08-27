Happy Wednesday! If you’ve been keeping up with my daily moon phase content this week, you likely already know we’re under a waxing crescent moon right now. Basically, the moon is appearing larger and brighter by the day, gaining illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “Like Earth, the moon has a day side and a night side, which change as the moon rotates. The sun always illuminates half of the moon while the other half remains dark, but how much we are able to see of that illuminated half changes as the moon travels through its orbit.”

The waxing crescent is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon and just before the first quarter moon.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: August 27, 2025

Today, August 27, we are under a waxing crescent moon at 17% illumination. It is only 4.21 days old (out of a 29.53-day lunar cycle) and is in the astrological sign of Libra.

Right now, just a small sliver of the moon is visible in the western sky, just after sunset. The waxing crescent moon will last for a few more days before it hits the first quarter and quickly shifts into a waxing gibbous (when the moon reaches 50%+ illumination).

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon is gaining illumination from the sun but is still below 50% illumination.

According to the Kopernik Observatory, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 9 a.m., and setting around 9 p.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the first quarter phase. This phase is called the waxing crescent because the area illuminated on the surface of the moon makes the shape of a crescent, and the term waxing means increasing.”

Right now, the Earth, moon, and sun are forming a near-perpendicular pattern, Kopernik Observatory reports.

Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra

Like yesterday, the waxing crescent moon is in Libra—a particularly harmonious sign. It is positioned at 21.05° within the sign.

According to Moongiant, “The Moon entered Libra on Aug 25, 11:47 a.m., and will shift into Scorpio on Aug 28, 5:21 a.m. The zodiac moon sign represents the position of the moon as it moves through the twelve signs of the zodiac. Each zodiac moon sign lasts about 2 to 2.5 days as the moon travels through that part of the sky.”

Libras are known as the charmers and peacemakers of the zodiac, making this current energy calm and balanced.

According to AstroSeek, with the waxing crescent moon in Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waxing Crescent Symbolism

A waxing crescent moon holds important symbolism. This phase represents a time for fresh starts and intentional action. If you’ve been putting off certain projects, now is a great opportunity to embark on them, throwing yourself into them full force.

Spiritually, this moon also symbolizes introspection and self-reflection. Make sure you’re behaving in ways that serve your greater purpose/goals, and commit to being the best version of yourself you can be.